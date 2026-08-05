Kakao Games partners with The Grimm Entertainment for future webtoon game adaptations

Could an "Agent Kim Reactivated" game be on the way?

Kakao Games has inked a deal with webtoon studio The Grimm Entertainment to develop and publish games using its webtoon library.

Founded by popular webtoon creator Park Tae-jun, The Grimm Entertainment holds the rights to popular titles such as "Lookism" and "Manager Kim." The latter was the source behind SBS’s smash-hit action drama "Agent Kim Reactivated."

"Partnering with The Grimm Entertainment and its powerful, fanbase-backed (intellectual property) gives us a great opportunity to deliver fresh entertainment to players," said Kakao Games CEO Lee Si-woo via a press release. "We aim to build meaningful collaborations that resonate globally."

The Grimm Entertainment CEO Ahn Hyung-soo also welcomed the partnership, saying, "We are pleased to join forces with Kakao Games, leveraging its extensive know-how in game services. By combining our webtoon IP with Kakao Games' capabilities, we will strive to create another successful example of one-source multi-use through the synergy between our two companies."

The announcement follows a massive television run for "Agent Kim Reactivated." The 10-episode series wrapped on July 25 after reaching a record 23.1 percent rating nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. It also dominated Netflix's global non-English TV chart, holding the No. 1 spot for three consecutive weeks from July 6 to July 19.