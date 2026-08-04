Rep. Song Seog-jun, a lawmaker of the People Power Party who chairs the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee at the National Assembly, has begun a weeklong trip to Australia and New Zealand.

Departing Seoul Monday, Song plans to visit institutions, associations and lawmakers dedicated to state infrastructure management and policymaking, according to his office on Tuesday.

Democratic Party Reps. Son Myoung-soo, Maeng Sung-kyu and Back Hye-ryun are with Song on his trip to the Oceanian countries.

Song and Son coauthored a bipartisan bill in April to consolidate South Korea's governance of state infrastructure ranging from transportation to clean energy and water.

Song was elected by the parliament as the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in July.