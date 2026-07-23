The main opposition People Power Party on Thursday confirmed seven of its lawmakers as chairs of standing committees, moving to normalize parliamentary operations after nearly two months.

Most of those selected to chair committees for the next two years of the 22nd National Assembly are three-term lawmakers, except for four-term Rep. Yu Eui-dong, who will lead the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee.

Rep. Kim Hee-jung will head the Education Committee; Rep. Song Seog-jun will chair the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee; and Rep. Kim Sung-won will helm the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee.

The Health and Welfare Committee chair will go to Rep. Lee Man-hee, while the chair for the Intelligence Committee will be assumed by Rep. Lee Yang-soo.

Rep. Lim Lee-ja, who chaired the Strategy and Finance Committee for the past year, will serve as the chair of the Gender Equality and Family Committee.

All seven lawmakers were set to be elected in the plenary session of the National Assembly later Thursday, which was still ongoing as of press time.

Under the People Power Party's internal regulations, committee chair candidates are approved by party lawmakers. In the Democratic Party of Korea, only the floor leader has the authority to choose committee chair candidates.

Yu was the only chair to compete for the role. He narrowly beat Rep. Kim Jung-jae to clinch the chair post in a 49-48 vote at a general assembly of the People Power Party lawmakers Thursday morning. The others were sole candidates and were approved by party lawmakers without the need for a vote.

The People Power Party was also set to complete the standing committee assignment for all 109 lawmakers later on Thursday.

On June 30, the ruling Democratic Party pushed ahead with its move to elect 11 of its lawmakers as the chairs of 10 standing committees and the Special Committee on Budgets and Accounts. The election took place without the consent of the People Power Party, prompting it to boycott future sessions until its requirements were met.

The People Power Party has slammed the National Assembly for its unilateral decision to elect ruling party lawmaker Rep. Seo Young-kyo as chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, considered one of the most powerful of the 17 standing committees. Democratic Party lawmakers hold a majority in parliament, meaning they can push through most tabled bills.

People Power Party whip Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig has claimed that the main opposition's failure to claim the chair post means the parliament is losing its power to keep the administration in check.

After over 50 days of parliamentary paralysis, however, the People Power Party announced plans to end its boycott on Tuesday after reaching a bipartisan agreement on launching a special counsel investigation into the election authorities for mismanagement in the June local elections.