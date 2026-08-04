Number of listed firms declaring first-half dividends jumps 48%

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong received 72.8 billion won ($50.9 million) in dividends in the first half of the year, the highest amount among individual shareholders, as more Korean listed companies stepped up payouts.

Corporate tracker Leaders Index said Tuesday that 127 listed companies had declared quarterly or half-year dividends as of Monday, up 48 percent from 86 a year earlier. The survey covered 2,873 listed companies.

Their combined first-half dividends rose 18.4 percent to 13.52 trillion won from 11.42 trillion won, while the average dividend yield climbed to 1.8 percent from 1.3 percent. Of the 127 companies, 105, or 82.7 percent, increased their payouts.

The rise comes after revisions to Korea's Commercial Act and amid a broader push to improve corporate governance and shareholder returns.

Samsung Electronics made the largest corporate payout, declaring a combined 4.91 trillion won for the first two quarters. Hyundai Motor followed with 1.31 trillion won.

Major financial holding companies also raised dividends. KB Financial paid 810.9 billion won, up 21.1 percent, while Shinhan Financial paid 696.3 billion won, up 25.4 percent. Hana Financial and Woori Financial distributed 615.1 billion won and 321 billion won, respectively.

Lee was followed by Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo with 67.1 billion won and Asan Foundation Chair Chung Mong-joon with 54.6 billion won.

Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, ranked fourth with 54.4 billion won after selling some of her Samsung Electronics shares to raise funds for inheritance tax payments.