Kim Soo-hyun will meet fans in the Philippines in October, a fashion brand said Tuesday, in another event signaling the actor's return after he nearly suspended activities following allegations linked to late actress Kim Sae-ron.

The event will take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Oct. 2, with about 20,000 fans expected to attend, according to the Philippines lifestyle and fashion brand Bench. The event follows an advertising shoot earlier this year.

"I've missed you all so much. I'm truly happy to be back," the actor said in a promotional video uploaded on the brand's social media account earlier this month.

The event comes after conservative YouTuber Kim Se-ui was arrested over allegedly spreading false and fabricated information about the actor over his relationship with the late actress when she was a minor.

Hover Lab, the YouTube channel operated by Kim, raised the allegations in March 2025 after the actress was found dead at her home the previous month, following an apparent suicide at the age of 24.

Later that month, Kim held a press conference and acknowledged dating the actress, while rejecting claims their relationship took place when she was a minor. He also filed defamation complaints against the YouTuber and the late actress's family.

Police recently dropped an underage dating charge against Kim, who was accused by the actress' family, citing a lack of evidence. (Yonhap)