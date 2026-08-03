Lee Jung-hoo collected his 33rd multihit game of the season and raised his batting average back above .300 in the latest all-Korean matchup against Song Sung-mun.

Lee, the San Francisco Giants' right fielder, went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, reaching base three times, while Song, the San Diego Padres' third baseman, went 0-for-4 in Monday's game at Petco Park in San Diego.

Lee improved his batting average to .301, while Song's fell to .204.

San Diego won 5-4 for its third straight victory.

Lee singled on an infield hit in the second inning and immediately stole second base for his seventh steal of the season, but was left stranded.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth, Lee was hit by a pitch with one out and runners on first and second. The Giants scored twice in the inning.

After lining out to shortstop in the sixth, Lee hit a two-out double to left in the eighth with San Francisco trailing 5-4. He advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder after driving the ball down the third-base line, where the defensive shift had left space. It was his 25th double of the season.

However, Willy Adames struck out to end the inning, leaving Lee stranded again.

Song struck out in the second and sixth innings, fouled out to the third baseman in the fourth and flied out to second base in the eighth.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)