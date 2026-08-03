Paris Saint-Germain, following the departure of Lee Kang-in, has begun pursuing Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Reports say the French club has already opened negotiations with Parma and submitted a formal transfer offer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on July 27 that both PSG and Juventus are in talks with Parma over Suzuki. PSG reportedly views the 23-year-old as a long-term investment but is not guaranteeing him the starting role immediately.

Born to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother, Suzuki endured criticism early in his international career for inconsistent ball handling. However, he has developed rapidly since joining Parma in Serie A. Despite overcoming a finger fracture and a costly mistake in his first match after returning, he averaged 3.3 saves per game with a save percentage above 70 percent, helping Parma avoid relegation.

Suzuki also started for Japan at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping the team advance from the group stage with one win and two draws. His standout performances, including several key saves against Brazil in the round of 32, further boosted his reputation among Europe's top clubs.

Recent speculation has also linked Suzuki with PSG after Lee's departure. The French champion enjoyed significant commercial success in Asia during Lee's three seasons at the club. Signing Suzuki could help PSG maintain its marketing presence in the region.

French outlet Foot Mercato said Suzuki's appeal extends beyond his World Cup performances. The report said his composure in possession and ability to function as an "11th outfield player" make him an ideal fit for coach Luis Enrique's possession-based system.

The report added that PSG is not content to rely solely on goalkeeper Matvei Safonov and wants stronger competition for the starting role. At just 23, Suzuki combines shot-stopping ability with excellent distribution, making him a potential long-term solution in goal for the next decade.

Romano added that PSG has offered €33 million (about $38 million) to Parma for Suzuki. PSG reportedly considers him its top goalkeeper target, while Parma will determine its next steps based on the proposal. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)