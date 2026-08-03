A series of drowning accidents linked to gathering marsh snails, or daseulgi, has prompted renewed safety warnings in South Korea after at least seven people died over the past week.

According to local authorities and media reports on Monday, the deaths occurred between July 26 and Sunday across the country, including accidents in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, on Sunday and Inje, Gangwon Province, on Saturday.

Most of the victims were in their 60s or older. They were either collecting the freshwater snails in streams or entered the water in an attempt to rescue others who were drowning.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety earlier this year urged caution when gathering marsh snails, warning of the risk of drowning.

The snail, commonly used as an ingredient in soups and other local dishes, is typically found in shallow streams. However, it often inhabits fast-flowing waters with slippery, algae-covered rocks, making falls and drowning a recurring hazard.

According to the ministry, 32 people died while gathering freshwater snails between 2023 and 2025.

The ministry said older people may have difficulty recovering after slipping in a stream because of reduced physical ability. Safety officials advise people to wear non-slip shoes and collect snails in groups of at least two.

"Even in water no deeper than knee level, a person can be put in danger if they slip and fall," a fire official said.

"Once water enters the mouth and nose, people can panic and struggle to respond. Anyone entering a stream should wear a life jacket and follow basic safety precautions."