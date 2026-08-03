Korean Air is teaming up with US electric aircraft-maker Archer Aviation to turn its air taxi into a military transport platform, targeting troop deployment, medical evacuation and rescue missions, as Seoul seeks a foothold in the emerging defense advanced air mobility market.

Under the cooperation framework, Korean Air will lead the military conversion and systems integration, while Archer supplies technical support and shares its airworthiness-certification experience.

Korean Air plans to convert Archer's Midnight aircraft, already tested by the US Air Force, for military missions in Korea such as troop transport, medical evacuation and search-and-rescue, building on a proven design to shorten the timeline for a next-generation military transport system.

Korean Air called the advanced air mobility, or AAM, push a rare chance to lead a fast-emerging corner of the arms industry, especially as other countries race to build similar military capability in preparation for a changing battlefield. Seoul has made the technology a national priority, viewing it as a growth engine for its defense industry and a faster way to move troops and supplies across its mountainous, island-heavy terrain.

Defense industry officials are treating the partnership as a proving ground for Korea's military AAM ambitions. A successful project would yield certification know-how, phased localization, a domestic industry base and a stronger position in defense exports, they said.

Korean Air believes Archer's certification data with the US Federal Aviation Administration could help Korea build its own AAM certification framework and reach a world-class capability of its own.

The Transport Ministry has told other agencies it sees value in the data, and officials believe aligning certification work with the military timeline could also support Seoul's target for commercial urban air mobility service by 2028.

"Military AAM development represents a blue ocean opportunity for Korea to secure leadership in future core aviation power and industry dominance," a Korean Air official said. "Building on our cooperation with Archer, we aim to seize this critical window for AAM development and build a new model for defense exports."

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration is weighing whether to fold the project into its fast-track pilot program, a designation that would speed testing of the aircraft's military utility.

Such a selection would help pull domestic suppliers into the project, according to Korean Air. The airline and Archer Aviation are also discussing a longer-term model for exporting the technology that could grow into a broader Korea-US defense partnership aimed at an early lead in the global military AAM market.