Mark, formerly of NCT, held a livestream at midnight on Sunday to celebrate his birthday with fans.

He brought fans up to speed, telling viewers that he was working on music and showing them recent pictures he took. He also hinted that he had something sent to the temporary cafe fans set up to mark the occasion, saying it was one thing he really wanted to do and he wants to do more.

“One day I’d like to visit the birthday cafe as a surprise. Please don’t let your guard down every year,” he said with a chuckle.

Mark left both NCT and SM Entertainment in April and set up his own agency Upper Room in June.

NCT 127, one of the NCT subunits he was part of, is set to drop its seventh LP on Aug. 24.