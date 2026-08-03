P&G Korea said Monday it appointed Rohini Venkateswaran, former chief sales officer of P&G India, as its new CEO, effective Aug. 1.

She succeeds Lee Chee-young, who led the Korean unit for four years and will now head P&G’s skincare business in Greater China.

Venkateswaran joined P&G India in 2005 and has held leadership positions across India, the United States, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. Her experience spans sales, market strategy, e-commerce, distribution and brand management.

She spent more than a decade managing sales, marketing strategy and brands in India, including in the skincare and grooming categories. Most recently, she oversaw P&G India’s sales and growth strategy, including its partnerships with major retailers and e-commerce platforms.

As CEO of P&G Korea, Venkateswaran will oversee the company’s local operations and growth strategy.

“Korea is one of P&G’s most strategically important markets, distinguished by highly discerning consumers, elevated expectations and rapid market change,” she said.

“I look forward to understanding their unique needs and delivering meaningful innovation and value while driving sustainable growth in the community.”