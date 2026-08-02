Hana Financial Group said Sunday it would run a groupwide promotional campaign through Sep. 30 to mark the relocation of its headquarters to Cheongna in Incheon, offering financial benefits, community programs and support for the local economy.

The campaign brings together the group's key affiliates, including Hana Bank, Hana Securities, Hana Card and Hana Savings Bank, with events tailored to Incheon residents and customers.

Hana Bank will offer preferential interest coupons worth up to 4.4 percentage points for its "Naemaum Savings" product, allowing customers to earn up to 7 percent interest. Customers who open the savings account will also be entered into prize drawings for a cruise departing from Incheon, hotel stays and dining vouchers, and Incheon e-um prepaid cards.

The bank will also recruit university student ambassadors from Incheon through a video contest promoting the group's new headquarters, providing activity stipends and scholarships for winning teams.

Hana Securities will hold a lucky draw event for the first 70,000 customers who purchase at least one domestic stock, with prizes including airline vouchers and stock purchase coupons.

Hana Card will reward customers who spend at least 10,000 won ($7) at affiliated merchants in Incheon, while Hana Savings Bank will offer a special savings product with interest rates of up to 8 percent for Incheon residents.

"The relocation of our headquarters to Cheongna marks a historic new beginning as Hana Financial puts down new roots in Incheon and builds its future there," a company official said. "Through this integrated campaign, we hope to become a trusted member of the local community while growing together with the region."