The latest Spider-Man film has become the fastest film of 2026 to attract 2 million moviegoers in South Korea, reaching the milestone just three days after its release, the film's local distributor said Saturday.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth installment starring Tom Holland, hit the 2 million mark Saturday morning, its local distributor, Sony Pictures, said.

The achievement beat the previous record for the year set by Na Hong-jin's sci-fi thriller "Hope," which took four days to reach the same threshold after its release on July 15.

According to the distributor, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" also became the fastest foreign film released in South Korea since 2023 to reach 2 million admissions.

The movie follows an adult Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he confronts new threats while grappling with having been forgotten by everyone who knows him, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). (Yonhap)