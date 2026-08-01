Jimin of BTS hit 2.5 billion streams on music platform Spotify with "Who," marking the first for his solo releases, according to the singer's agency on Saturday.

Released in July 2024, "Who" is the title track of the singer's second solo album "Muse."

Blending hip-hop and R&B, the song explores the feeling of longing and uncertainty of searching for someone a person has yet to meet.

The song debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 33 weeks. It also spent two weeks at the top of both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts and debuted at No. 4 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

It was Spotify’s most-streamed K-pop song worldwide in 2024 and won K-pop Song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.