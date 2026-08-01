A South Korean graphic novel has won a prestigious US comic industry award for the first time, marking a milestone for the country's comics.

"Purgatory Funeral Cakes" by Korean cartoonist Sanho took the Best US Edition of International Material-Asia prize at the 38th Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, often dubbed the "Oscars of comics," the book's Korean publisher Munhakdongnae said Friday.

The awards ceremony was held on July 24 (US time) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, during Comic-Con International.

The award recognizes the best English-language translation of an Asian comic published in North America. While Korean titles, such as "The Story of Life on the Golden Fields" by Kim Dong-hwa, "Grass" by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, and "Hellbound" by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Kyu-seok, had been nominated in the past, this marks the first time a Korean work has won.

Originally published in Korea, the fantasy graphic novel centers on a mysterious shop that bakes cakes for the dead so they can reach the gate of reincarnation after traversing the purgatory plains for 49 days.

The English edition was released in 2025 by US publisher Dark Horse Comics, with the translation by Danny Lim.

The Eisner Awards are regarded as one of the "big three" international comics prizes, alongside France's Angouleme International Comics Festival and the US Harvey Awards. (Yonhap)