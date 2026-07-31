The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series, took place at in Paradise City Hotel, Incheon.

The awards recognize the best dramas and variety shows released on domestic and international streaming platforms between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. After a fiercely competitive race, this year's winners is set to be revealed on Friday night.

Park Bo-young, Kim Go-eun, Hyun Bin, Park Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hoon, Go Youn-jung and Kim Jae-won were among the stars who walked the red carpet ahead of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.