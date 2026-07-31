Actor Lim Yoon-a (left) and television personality Jun Hyun-moo pose on the red carpet during the photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Lim Yoon-a (left) and television personality Jun Hyun-moo pose on the red carpet during the photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series, took place at in Paradise City Hotel, Incheon.

The awards recognize the best dramas and variety shows released on domestic and international streaming platforms between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. After a fiercely competitive race, this year's winners is set to be revealed on Friday night.

Park Bo-young, Kim Go-eun, Hyun Bin, Park Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hoon, Go Youn-jung and Kim Jae-won were among the stars who walked the red carpet ahead of the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Actor Park Bo-young attends the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Park Bo-young attends the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)

Actor Kim Go-eun attends the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Kim Go-eun attends the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Hyun Bin poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Hyun Bin poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Park Ji-hyun poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Park Ji-hyun poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)

Singer and actor Park Ji-hoon poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Singer and actor Park Ji-hoon poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Go Youn-jung poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Go Youn-jung poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Kim Jae-won poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)
Actor Kim Jae-won poses during the red carpet and photo wall event for the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards at Paradise City Hotel in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Friday. (Yonhap)

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