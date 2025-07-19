IU takes home her first Best Actress honor

Netflix’s hit drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines" dominated this year’s Blue Dragon Series Awards, taking home four trophies, including the top honor, the Grand Prize.

Now in its fourth year, the annual ceremony is a spinoff of the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards, created to recognize excellence in Korean streaming series. This year’s event was held Friday evening at Paradise City in Incheon.

"Tangerines" emerged as the biggest winner of the night, securing awards for Grand Prize, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Popular Star Award.

Stealing the spotlight was IU, who claimed her first Best Actress award for her dual performance in the 16-episode series. She portrayed both the young version of the mother, Ae-sun, and her daughter, Geum-myeong, delivering a powerful portrayal that resonated with global audiences and brought depth to the emotional arcs of both characters.

“This show will remain the greatest pride of my life,” IU said onstage as she accepted the award. “I offer my deepest respect and gratitude to all the Ae-suns who lived boldly and clearly in a world that demanded they remain unseen, and to all the Geum-myeongs who firmly planted their desires and nurtured them into reality.”

Veteran actress Yeom Hye-ran won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gwang-rye, Aesoon’s mother. “I’ve never received so many cheers and compliments in my life. I may not deserve them, but I’m deeply honored,” she said, thanking the series’ production team for their support.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, also received the Popular Star Award alongside Park Bo-gum, who portrayed the younger version of her husband Gwan-sik. Actors Lee Hye-ri and Lee Jun-hyuk were also honored with the award.

"The Trauma Code: Heroes on call," another Netflix title, also bagged several awards, including the Top Excellence Award, the second biggest honor of the awarding ceremony. The show's actors Ju Ji-hoon and Choo Young-woo each nabbed the Best Male Actor and Best New Male Actor awards.

Best Supporting Actor went to Lee Kwang-soo for his role in the Netflix crime thriller "Karma," while Best New Actress was awarded to Kim Min-ha—better known globally for "Pachinko"—for her performance in Tving’s romance drama "Way Back Love."