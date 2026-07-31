With the National Assembly set to vote on revoking the prosecution's direct investigative powers, a local media outlet on Friday reported that a supplementary probe by prosecutors recently helped a disabled man avoid criminal punishment.

According to The Chosun Ilbo, a man in his 30s with severe developmental disabilities started his father's parked car and moved the vehicle about 10 meters into two other cars, on Dec. 26, 2025. In addition to being ordered to pay 36 million won ($25,000) in compensation, the man was accused by police of unlicensed driving and property damage.

But the prosecution's investigation found it suspicious that police had not acquired specific testimony from the man due to his disabilities. An interview with the man's counselors showed that he never intended to drive the car, but only started the engine so that the car would not freeze in the cold weather.

The prosecution mediated between the man and the victims to lower the compensation to a level that could be afforded by the disabled man living off state benefits.

The property damage charge was dropped, while the man received a suspension of indictment for unlicensed driving.

The incident has been referred to as another case where the prosecution's additional investigation was able to cover for a blind spot in the police investigation.

Such cases have been mentioned by those voicing opposition against the prosecution reform pushed by the Democratic Party of Korea. The ruling party, which has a firm majority in the National Assembly, is expected to push for passage of the revision to the Criminal Procedure Act at Friday's session.

Some victims of crime have publicly said that the prosecution helped bring their perpetrators to justice. The victim of a 2022 attempted rape and murder recently pointed out that the prosecution's investigation made it possible for the perpetrator to be charged with attempted rape.

Prosecutors' intervention also brought to light rape intent by Jang Yoon-gi, the defendant in a May 5 murder case in Gwangju, along with suspicion that police interfered to hide crucial evidence in the criminal investigation. It is suspected that Jang's own father and uncle, who are senior police officers in Gwangju, took part in the alleged cover-up.