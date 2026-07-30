New US Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Steel arrived in Seoul on Thursday, describing the South Korea-US alliance as one of the strongest in the world and pledging to further strengthen the decades-old partnership as the allies confront a growing list of economic and security challenges.

Steel made the remarks during a press briefing after arriving at Incheon Airport, west of Seoul, in the afternoon. She is the first US ambassador to Seoul since President Donald Trump returned to office and the second Korean American to serve in the post following Sung Kim, who served from 2011 to 2014.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea have stood together for more than 140 years. Our alliance was forged in war and secured by the blood of those who stood shoulder to shoulder to defend freedom," Steel said.

"It has been proven again and again through unwavering trust. Today, it stands as one of the world's strongest alliances," she said.

"I look forward to working with the Republic of Korea to ensure that our ironclad alliance remains the linchpin of peace and security in the region," she added.

A small group of civic activists, including members of progressive organizations, staged a protest at the airport as Steel arrived, holding signs reading, "Michelle Steel, defender of Coupang, go home!" in an apparent reference to her criticism of Seoul's regulatory treatment of the US e-commerce company during her Senate confirmation process.

Police were dispatched to the scene and moved to contain the protesters, preventing them from approaching the ambassador.

Steel was nominated by Trump in April and confirmed by the US Senate on June 17. The ambassadorial post has remained vacant since Philip Goldberg, who was appointed under former President Joe Biden, left South Korea in January 2025, with the embassy since led by acting chiefs of mission.

Her arrival comes as Seoul and Washington seek to manage a broad range of pending issues, including South Korean investment in the United States, tariffs, civilian nuclear cooperation, Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines, North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and ongoing efforts to modernize the decades-old alliance.

One of the most closely watched issues will be the treatment of US companies operating in South Korea.

During her Senate confirmation hearing in May, Steel said she would directly address what she described as discriminatory treatment of American companies, including e-commerce giant Coupang.

Before departing for Seoul, she reportedly met senior officials from Coupang and Google in Washington to discuss concerns facing US companies operating in South Korea and other trade-related issues.

Her stance could place her at the center of an increasingly sensitive dispute over Seoul's regulatory actions involving Coupang, which has already drawn criticism from US officials and lawmakers.

Steel has also said she intends to discuss South Korea's planned $350 billion investment package in the United States, citing questions over its funding sources and implementation structure.

The South Korean government is seeking to announce the first projects under the plan in August or September and is holding talks with Washington on possible investments in sectors including shipbuilding and energy.

Security issues are also expected to feature prominently in Steel's early consultations.

She is likely to serve as a key diplomatic channel in discussions on South Korea's push to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, possible revisions to bilateral civilian nuclear cooperation arrangements, the role of US Forces Korea, North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan, and efforts to modernize the bilateral alliance.

South Korean officials have expressed hope that Steel's arrival will help advance consultations on unresolved bilateral matters.

"South Korea and the US have a wide range of issues to work on together amid the rapidly evolving security and economic landscape," a Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told reporters. "We welcome Ambassador Steel's arrival and hope it will help advance discussions on those issues."

Although Steel will immediately begin duties at the US Embassy, her formal diplomatic engagements with the South Korean government are expected to begin next week after she submits a copy of her credentials to the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Kang Sang-wook, the Foreign Ministry's chief of protocol, are currently accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on a trip to South America and are expected to return early next week.

Steel is expected to submit the copy after Kang returns on Aug. 3. The US Embassy and the Foreign Ministry have already coordinated the schedule, according to diplomatic sources.

Newly appointed ambassadors typically submit a copy of their credentials to the Foreign Ministry before beginning official duties as ambassador-designate. US ambassadors also traditionally pay a courtesy call on the foreign minister on that occasion.

Before submitting the copy, Steel may carry out embassy duties and meet business leaders and other private-sector figures, but official meetings with South Korean government officials will remain restricted.

After submitting the copy, she will be able to hold most working-level and senior-level consultations. Certain high-level diplomatic and protocol activities, however, will remain restricted until she presents her original credentials to President Lee at a formal ceremony.

Born in Seoul in 1955, Steel lived in Japan before immigrating to the United States with her family in 1975.

She served on California's State Board of Equalization and as an Orange County supervisor before representing California in the US House of Representatives for two terms from 2021 to 2025.