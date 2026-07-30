The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party reached an agreement Thursday on the blueprints for a bill to launch a special counsel to investigate the June 3 local election.

Chief deputy floor leaders of the two parties signed a bipartisan deal, stating the bill's official name and outlining the size of the investigative team and the duration of the probe.

The parties had been negotiating for weeks over the scope and subject of the investigation.

"We had already agreed upon how the candidates for the special counsel would be recommended, but it took a long time to consult on the scope of the investigation," Rep. King Seung-su of the People Power Party said, adding that the bill was to be processed at the plenary session later in the day.

The agreement states that the investigative team will consist of five assistant special counsels, 70 special investigators, fewer than 20 prosecutors and fewer than 70 civil servants.

It also outlines that the investigation will center on the National Election Commission's alleged attempts to cover up officials' junkets overseas and unfair hiring, as well as allegations of the NEC's computerized data errors and vote-counting data manipulation.