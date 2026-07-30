Latest rollout is 7th market in Middle East for any Korean botulinum toxin producer

Daewoong Pharmaceutical's botulinum toxin brand Nabota has entered Kuwait, expanding its presence to seven Middle Eastern markets while setting a record among Korean botulinum toxin makers in the region.

According to Daewoong Pharmaceutical on Thursday, it began supplying Nabota to Kuwait earlier this month on top of its existing market lineup of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Qatar, Egypt and Bahrain in the Middle East.

With the latest expansion, Daewoong underscored that Nabota has established the broadest commercial footprint among Korean botulinum toxin products in the Middle East, particularly across the Gulf Cooperation Council, where demand for premium aesthetic treatments has been growing on the back of high incomes and strong purchasing power. The GCG includes six oil producing countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

Kuwait's botulinum toxin market is valued at around 24 billion won ($16.6 million) with strong demand for high-end products. The country also has a robust environment for both online and offline promotion of medical products, making it an attractive market for global aesthetics companies.

Daewoong said it plans to use Kuwait as a strategic base for further expansion across the GCC while strengthening Nabota's brand in the region.

The company will host a symposium in October for Nabota's launch, which is expected to gather some 200 healthcare professionals, including key opinion leaders from both the public and private sectors.

"This entry into Kuwait marks an important milestone as Nabota, which has surpassed 1 trillion won in cumulative sales, accelerates its expansion across the GCC market and advances as a global premium brand," said Yun Jun-soo, head of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Nabota business division.

"Based on our advanced products and close collaboration with local partners, we will focus on earning the trust of physicians and consumers so that Nabota can establish itself as both a representative botulinum toxin brand of Korea and a leading premium brand in the Kuwaiti market."