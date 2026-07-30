President Lee Jae Myung pledged to expand practical support for overseas Koreans Wednesday, saying his government seeks to reduce even the minor inconveniences they face while living abroad.

“The Korean government will listen closely to the diverse voices of overseas Korean communities and expand the support they need,” Lee said during a dinner meeting with about 100 Korean residents in Santiago.

The event was Lee’s first official engagement after arriving in Chile for a two-day state visit.

“We will make sure that the Republic of Korea takes good care of you so that you do not have to worry,” he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Lee highlighted a new digital service that will allow financial powers of attorney certified by Korean diplomatic missions overseas to be transmitted directly to banks in Korea beginning Friday.

“I do not understand why something this simple had not been done until now,” Lee said. “The difficulties you experience are never merely personal problems.”

Lee said his administration would establish consular services and policies that overseas Koreans could feel in their daily lives, with a focus on protecting their safety and rights.

“Wherever you are in the world, we will do our best to be a reliable source of support and ensure that you can feel the care and changes taking place in your home country," he said.

Lee also emphasized the longstanding ties between South Korea and Chile, describing their geographical distance as far greater than the distance between them historically.

“On a map, Chile is indeed one of the countries farthest from Korea,” Lee said. “But when we look back on the history we have shared, the distance between the two countries is much closer.”

Chile was the first Latin American country to recognize the South Korean government in 1949 and became Korea’s first free trade agreement partner when their bilateral deal took effect in 2004.

“Chile was a country that recognized our potential and extended its hand when much of the world knew little about Korea,” Lee said.

“When Korea began opening its economy more widely to the world, Chile became a valuable partner.”

Lee said cooperation between the two countries was expanding into areas including critical minerals, clean energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence, science and culture.

Lee is scheduled to hold talks with Chilean leaders during the visit, which follows his trip to the United States. Chile is the second stop on his tour of the Americas.