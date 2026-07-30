Samsung Electronics posted a record 89.5 trillion won ($61.9 billion) in operating profit for the second quarter, as the AI-driven memory boom lifted both profit and revenue to all-time highs.

The tech giant said Thursday its April-June revenue reached 171.5 trillion won, up 28 percent from the previous quarter, while operating profit surged 56 percent.

Its Device Solutions division, which oversees the semiconductor business, extended its record-breaking run from the first quarter as strong demand drove DRAM and NAND sales to fresh highs.

The Device eXperience division, which includes smartphones, TVs and home appliances, posted higher revenue from a year earlier on stronger premium and AI product sales, though operating profit declined on higher component costs.

A stronger dollar added about 3.1 trillion won to quarterly operating profit, mainly benefiting the component business, the company said.

Samsung spent a record 16 trillion won on research and development during the quarter.