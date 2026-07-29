Bartenders from Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 unveiled on Tuesday in Macao (Asia's 50 Best Bars)
Bartenders from Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 unveiled on Tuesday in Macao (Asia's 50 Best Bars)

Four Seoul bars earned places on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026, with Zest ranked No. 2 and named the Best Bar in Korea.

The rankings, sponsored by Perrier, were revealed Tuesday at Wynn Palace in Macao.

Zest held the No. 2 spot for a third consecutive year and took the Best Bar in Korea title for a fourth straight year. The bar, which is located in Seoul's Gangnam-gu, works to a zero-waste philosophy, making its own sodas and spirits in-house and finding use for leftover peels, pulp and produce. Its Jeju Garibaldi is built on freshly squeezed hallabong juice, with the peels repurposed to infuse the house gin.

Alice, a speakeasy in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, reached through a flower shop and a hidden door, ranked No. 13. The bar leans on an Alice in Wonderland theme and uses molecular techniques in its cocktails.

Bar Cham, set in a traditional hanok in Seochon in Jongno-gu, ranked No. 33, down from No. 6 a year earlier. Its team walks guests through Korean spirits from across the country, with soju at the center.

M+MS Bar, also in Gangnam-gu, entered the list for the first time at No. 42. It opens as a cafe in the afternoon and turns to an evening cocktail menu, drawing on an in-house brewery and fermentation. Among its drinks is the Yama, made with sour kimchi and tuna.

The list also saw a change at the top. Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou was named the Best Bar in Asia 2026, ending a two-year run by Hong Kong's Bar Leone, which held the No. 1 spot in 2024 and 2025 and slipped to No. 3 this year. Hope & Sesame is the first bar in mainland China to take the title.


yoohong@heraldcorp.com