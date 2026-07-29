Women's badminton world No. 1 An Se-young is preparing to return to international competition after missing recent tournaments because of injury, with the BWF World Championships as her next target.

An made her first public appearance since the injury on Wednesday at the launch of her official commemorative medal at Yonex Korea's headquarters in Seoul.

An suffered pain on the outside of her left foot after defeating Hina Akechi of Japan in the first round of the Japan Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, in Tokyo on July 14. The issue was a recurring problem she had experienced during training and competition.

After monitoring the injury, An withdrew before her second-round match and later skipped last week's China Open, a Super 1000 event in Changzhou.

She returned to South Korea early, underwent a detailed examination and rested at home before beginning rehabilitation training Monday.

"An's condition has improved compared with when she first suffered the injury," a Samsung Life official said. "She is training at the Samsung training center in Yongin and preparing for the World Championships. She could begin technical training as early as this week or next week."

The BWF World Championships will be held Aug. 17-23 in India.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)