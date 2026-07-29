LIV Golf, which is facing an uncertain future, may cancel its season-ending Team Championship, according to multiple media reports.

Golf publications and Reuters reported Tuesday that LIV Golf is expected to announce Wednesday the cancellation of the season finale, the Team Championship in Michigan, which had been scheduled for next month. The reports said the latest cancellation would add to growing uncertainty surrounding the Saudi-backed circuit.

The Team Championship is a season-ending team event featuring LIV Golf's 13 teams competing for the title. Last year's tournament carried a total purse of $50 million, exceeding the $40 million purse for the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

This year's event had been scheduled for Aug. 28-31 at St. John's Resort in Plymouth, Michigan.

However, LIV Golf has been grappling with severe financial difficulties after the Public Investment Fund, which invested more than $5 billion in the league since its launch in 2022, halted its financial support.

The circuit is facing a series of challenges. It was recently sued for $1 million by a company that claimed LIV Golf failed to pay for broadcast technology services.

In addition, the Asian Tour recently announced that it would end its relationship with LIV Golf, further narrowing the league's options as it struggles to secure its future.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)