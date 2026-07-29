South Korea confirmed Wednesday that no South Korean nationals have been reported injured or killed in the earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture, while the government reviewed its earthquake and tsunami preparedness after tremors were felt across parts of the country.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Uki in Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island, Japan, at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, killing at least 13 people, leaving many others missing and causing widespread damage. Rescue workers continued searching Wednesday for survivors trapped in collapsed homes and a heavily damaged shopping mall.

The tremor was felt across South Korea, particularly in the southeastern regions, prompting hundreds of reports from residents. As of Wednesday morning, no South Korean casualties had been reported, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"The ministry has received no reports of casualties involving South Korean nationals through its diplomatic missions in Japan," a ministry official said, adding that authorities will continue monitoring the situation and checking for any affected citizens.

Kumamoto is located on Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu, one of the closest parts of Japan to the Korean Peninsula. The region is a popular destination for South Korean tourists, with direct flights from Seoul and Busan taking roughly 60 to 90 minutes.

South Korea's Ministry of the Interior and Safety convened an emergency advisory meeting Wednesday with experts from the Korea Meteorological Administration, the National Disaster Management Research Institute, the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources, and Pusan National University to assess the earthquake's impact on South Korea and review the country's earthquake and tsunami response system.

Officials examined the causes of the series of earthquakes in Kumamoto, their impact on South Korea, and the country's disaster preparedness, including public safety guidance and interagency coordination.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 7.1 quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, was followed by a magnitude 6.1 aftershock about 40 minutes later. Authorities said there was no tsunami threat from the main quake.

The shaking was felt in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province, as well as other parts of the country.

As of Wednesday morning, local governments and fire authorities nationwide received 789 reports from people who felt the tremor. Busan recorded the highest number at 291, followed by South Gyeongsang Province with 215 and Ulsan with 125. One report was also filed in Seoul.

Experts attending Wednesday's meeting said the events highlighted the need for continued seismic monitoring and preparedness. They also called for expanded surveys of active fault lines, stronger seismic reinforcement of critical infrastructure such as power and telecommunications facilities, and more frequent evacuation drills.

The Interior Ministry said it aims to raise the earthquake-resistance rate of public facilities from 82.7 percent last year to 100 percent by 2035 through continued seismic retrofitting projects. The government also provides subsidies and tax incentives to encourage seismic upgrades at private facilities.

South Korea has designated 11,366 outdoor earthquake evacuation sites and 680 tsunami evacuation shelters nationwide. Inspections conducted between April and June identified 827 issues requiring improvement, including damaged signs and missing location information, which the ministry said are being addressed with local governments.

Authorities also reminded the public to take cover under sturdy furniture while protecting their heads during an earthquake, evacuate to open areas after the shaking stops and move immediately to higher ground or buildings at least three stories tall if a tsunami occurs.

"Although this earthquake caused no direct damage in South Korea, this is by no means a situation where we can let our guard down," Kim Gwang-yong, vice minister for disaster and safety management at the Interior Ministry, said. "We will once again thoroughly review our earthquake and tsunami preparedness and response systems to ensure public safety."

Despite the earthquake, flights between South Korea and Kumamoto have continued operating normally.

Local carriers Korean Air, T'way Air and Eastar Jet said there have been no changes to their flight schedules because of the quake, although one Korean Air flight scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. Kumamoto Airport suspended runway operations immediately after the earthquake but resumed flights later that evening.

Airlines also said passenger cancellations have remained minimal so far, though industry officials cautioned that travel demand could weaken if instability in the affected area persists.