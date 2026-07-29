The Ministry of Justice and immigration experts answer some of the most frequently asked questions

Nearly a month has passed since South Korea officially launched its digital nomad visa, but confusion remains.

Online communities are filled with questions from prospective applicants, many of whom say they received different answers from different government offices as guidelines have been updated over time.

To clear up some of the confusion, The Korea Herald asked the Ministry of Justice and immigration experts to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

What has changed, and what remains the same?

Only two things changed after the pilot program ended on June 30: the income requirement and the maximum period of stay.

Applicants aged 18-34 now need an annual income of at least 1.5 times Korea's gross national income per capita for the previous year. Those who intend to live outside Greater Seoul, which includes Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, only need to meet the equivalent of the previous year's GNI per capita.

Applicants aged 35 and older who choose to live outside Greater Seoul now need 1.5 times the GNI per capita, down from the pilot program's requirement of double GNI. The requirement for those aged 35+ living in Greater Seoul remains double GNI per capita.

The maximum stay has also been extended from two years to three.

Everything else remains the same, including the one-year work experience requirement, the lack of nationality restrictions and the option to bring spouses and dependent children.

Are freelancers eligible for the visa?

It depends. The visa is open only to foreign nationals who own an overseas business or are affiliated with an overseas company and can work remotely.

According to the Ministry of Justice, this means freelancers are eligible only if they meet those requirements. Those who work only on one-off projects generally would not qualify.

However, the visa does not require applicants to remain with the same employer for any specific period of time. They need only have at least one year of work experience in the same field.

How long is the visa valid, and how much does it cost?

The digital nomad visa is issued as a one-year multiple-entry visa with a $90 application fee. It may be extended annually for up to three years in total. Each extension costs 60,000 won ($41).

Can I move to Seoul after qualifying for the lower income requirement?

Yes. However, if you move to Greater Seoul and intend to renew your visa, you must meet the higher income requirement for that region or move back outside the area within six months.

This requirement does not apply if you move between regions outside Greater Seoul or to designated population-decline areas within Greater Seoul.

Immigration authorities may also verify your actual place of residence when reviewing your visa extension if you were approved under the lower income requirement.

Would my visa be revoked if I lose my job?

Not immediately. You may remain in Korea until your visa expires, but it will not be extended unless you continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

However, because the digital nomad visa does not permit employment in Korea, taking a job without changing to an appropriate visa could result in your stay being revoked and you could be subject to deportation.

Will I have to pay taxes in Korea on my income?

It depends. Under Korean tax law, foreigners who stay in Korea for more than 183 days may become subject to Korean income tax.

If their income is already taxed in a country that has a tax treaty with Korea, they may be eligible for relief from double taxation. Because tax obligations vary depending on individual circumstances, applicants are advised to consult a tax professional.

Can I get another digital nomad visa?

A digital nomad visa cannot be extended beyond three years. If you wish to continue staying in Korea under the same program, you must first leave the country and apply for a new digital nomad visa.

Even if you plan to apply for a new visa, no grace period is provided after the three-year limit. Unless you change to another valid visa, you must leave Korea before your three-year stay expires.