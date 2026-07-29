Residents of North Gyeongsang Province launched a joint lawsuit against the government Wednesday, demanding compensation for the damages caused by the massive wildfires in the southeastern region last year.

A committee representing 2,100 residents held a press conference in front of Cheong Wa Dae at 10:30 a.m., accusing the Lee Jae Myung administration of failing to contain the flames that started in March 2025.

One of the largest wildfires in history ravaged about 100,000 hectares of land — more than 1.6 times the size of Seoul — for over a week, leaving more than two dozen dead while causing nearly 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in damages. It was by far the largest among the series of wildfires that scorched the peninsula that month, killing 33 and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands.

"This lawsuit is more than just for financial compensation, but to clarify who is to be held accountable for responses in national crisis. This is to ensure that such damages would not be inflicted again," the committee said.

North Gyeonggi Province allocated around 2 trillion won for repairs, but residents said the measures implemented by the provincial government are insufficient.

The residents' group urged the government and related agencies to take responsibility for failing to contain the fire in its early stages, provide effective compensation for financial and psychological damages suffered by the residents, and improve the prevention and early response system for wildfires.