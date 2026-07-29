Independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon, former chair of the People Power Party and chief prosecutor, called out the Democratic Party of Korea's prosecutorial reform drive, accusing the ruling party of jeopardizing public safety.

In a Facebook post, Han shared a screenshot of a news article about a bill proposed by a Democratic Party lawmaker to establish a fact-checking procedure for prosecutors. Under the proposal, prosecutors would be allowed to verify facts with relevant parties before deciding whether to file for prosecution.

The procedure proposed in the bill would replace the prosecution's power to conduct supplementary investigations, which the Democratic Party plans to remove as part of its prosecutorial reform drive.

"If seems that if the Democratic Party says 'from now on soju is a soft drink,' then soju stops being an alcoholic beverage," Han wrote.

The bill comes as Korea pushes to separate investigative and prosecutorial powers, a reform that would strip prosecutors of their authority to conduct their own investigations. Related bills are expected to be discussed in the National Assembly's plenary session on Thursday.

Calling the proposal "bizarre," Han mocked the idea, accusing the ruling party of playing with words.

"A right to verify facts? That is what investigative authority is," Han wrote.

"They are playing a game with public safety. It must be stopped."

The Ministry of Justice, National Court Administration and Supreme Prosecutor's Office have raised concerns about the proposal.

"The statements obtained through the so-called 'fact verification' procedure would serve as the basis for prosecutors' decision to file charges," said an official from the Supreme Prosecutor's Office. "Regardless of its title, the procedure would substantively be an investigation."