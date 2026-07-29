Prime Minister Han Seong-sook instructed officials Wednesday to make sure to crack down on market-disturbing acts, such as hoarding, amid persistent concerns about supply strains due to the on-again, off-again conflict in the Middle East.

Han made the remark at the start of an emergency economic meeting with related ministers, noting that the unrest in the Middle East is showing signs of spreading and becoming more complex. She also said South Korea has wisely dealt with the crisis, with the economy growing 3.8 percent in the first half from last year.

"The government should constantly make sure that crisis response measures are consistently implemented," Han said. "First of all, we need to make sure that market-disturbing acts, such as hoarding and collusion, are properly cracked down on and punished."

Han also asked officials to take steps to minimize damage from heat waves and ensure agricultural and fisheries products are properly supplied. (Yonhap)