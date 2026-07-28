Mixsoon sunscreen has appeared in content featuring Suga, Jimin and Jungkook

A sunscreen featured by BTS member Suga in a recent vlog has drawn attention after the same product was also spotted in content featuring fellow members Jimin and Jungkook.

In Monday's episode of Bangtan TV's "Suga's Vlog," filmed a day before BTS kicked off its "Arirang" world tour in Busan on June 12, Suga introduced the sunscreen before heading out for a 10-kilometer run after rehearsal.

"You may not know this, but you should wear sunscreen even at night," Suga said as he showed Mixsoon's Bean Sun Serum. After applying it to his face, he added, "It's basically like a lotion."

The same product appeared in the Disney+ travel reality series "Are You Sure?! Season 2" in December, featuring Jimin and Jungkook, making it one of the few skincare products to appear in content with multiple BTS members.

Mixsoon's Bean Sun Serum is a sunscreen with SPF50+/PA++++ protection and a lightweight, serum-like texture.

The brand has also gained international attention. Last September and October, American rapper Cardi B featured several Mixsoon skincare products on social media, where she has nearly 200 million followers.

In one video, Cardi B uses Mixsoon's Bean Sun Screen alongside the brand's Bean Cleansing Oil and Centella Cleansing Foam as part of her skincare routine.

"I know we don't really like to use sunscreen because we be having that nasty white casting. This one actually, like you put Vaseline on your face," Cardi B said in the TikTok video.

"The one thing that ages you so much is the sun. You have to protect your skin with sunscreen. This is life-changing."