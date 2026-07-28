SK hynix is considering establishing a new office in Seoul — potentially in the Gangnam district — as the world's leading memory chip maker expands its operations amid an artificial intelligence-driven chip boom.

The chipmaker, whose headquarters and main production base are in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, is reviewing sites for a larger foothold in the capital, according to the company on Tuesday.

"We are reviewing venues for a new office in Seoul as there are divisions that need office space to host guests and stakeholders," an SK hynix official said.

A local media report said Monday that SK hynix is considering acquiring and redeveloping the former Le Meridien Hotel site in Gangnam for the project. SK hynix said no decision has been made and that it is reviewing multiple sites across Seoul.

The Le Meridien redevelopment began in 2021, when a Hyundai E&C-led consortium bought the hotel and site for about 700 billion won ($478 million). Plans for a mixed-use complex were later delayed by the property slump and higher financing costs, leading to several changes in the project structure.

An SK hynix office could trigger another overhaul, shifting more of the site toward office use, though major design changes could require fresh approvals.

SK hynix currently runs most of its management and manufacturing operations from Icheon. The company also has parts of its AI business, semiconductor design teams, investor relations and government affairs divisions in an office in Bundang, south of Seoul, and some sales and market staff are based in central Seoul.

The company was also rumored earlier this year to be considering moving some operations into SK Group's headquarters in the Seorin Building in central Seoul.

A standalone Seoul office, however, would give SK hynix considerably more room and allow it to build facilities tailored to the security and customer-service needs of a global chipmaker.

The site could also serve as a base for meetings with overseas customers and investors, recruitment and closer coordination with SK Group executives.