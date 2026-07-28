Singer Sandara Park has entered a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Power Entertainment to expand her activities across Southeast Asia, the company announced Tuesday.

Power Entertainment said it has invested in Park’s label, Aradnas, and will support the 2NE1 member's activities in the region through its local network and market expertise.

Under the partnership, the company plans to organize solo concerts, fan meetings, festival appearances and other promotional events across Southeast Asia to boost Park’s solo career in the region, including projects developed exclusively for the singer.

Park already has a strong following in Southeast Asia due to her early rise to stardom in the Philippines in 2004. She had built an extensive acting and singing career there before debuting as a member of 2NE1.

The partnership follows previous collaborations between the two sides, which began at Waterbomb Singapore in 2024, where Power Entertainment CEO David Yong invited Park to perform. According to the agency, the collaboration later developed into a long-term partnership based on their continued work together in Southeast Asia.

“Sandara Park has been widely loved in Southeast Asia since her days with 2NE1,” said CEO Yong in a statement released by Power Entertainment. “We will continue to support the expansion of her activities in the region.”