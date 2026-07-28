Korea Herald correspondent

LONDON — Samsung Electronics said its latest Galaxy Z8 foldable smartphone series could set the new benchmark for foldable phone design by placing everyday comfort at the center.

At a Galaxy design media briefing held in London on Thursday, Hubert Lee, head of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience design team, said years of experience and extensive user data helped shape its latest designs.

"Samsung has accumulated a great deal of data through seven years of developing foldable smartphones," Lee said. "We have continuously asked where users experience inconvenience and how we can make the experience more comfortable."

Each model in the Galaxy Z8 lineup targets a different type of user: The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is designed for productivity and multitasking; the Galaxy Z Fold8 focuses on a more immersive viewing experience and the Galaxy Z Flip8 emphasizes portability.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 features the most significant design change in the lineup, adopting a 4:3 main display ratio instead of the previous 10:9 format. Samsung said the new screen, 21 percent wider than the previous model, reduces unused space when watching videos for a more balanced viewing experience.

The new proportions were inspired by an everyday object optimized for portability and one-handed use: the passport. Lee said Samsung created more than 500 mockups while searching for the optimal size and proportions, studying objects that people interact with in everyday life.

"The passport was the biggest source of inspiration," Lee said. "Its design has long been optimized so people can comfortably hold it in one hand and turn pages easily."

Samsung also highlighted the Fold8's slim profile as a major design achievement. At 4.1 millimeters when unfolded, the device is the thinnest foldable smartphone in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

The company said the redesign prioritized improving the experience when users hold and operate the device. Samsung calls this approach "emotive slim," a design concept focused on making the device feel thinner and more comfortable through refinements to the frame and overall silhouette.

The side frame features a gentle slope designed around the natural position of users' fingers when opening and closing the device, allowing smoother handling and a more comfortable grip.

Samsung said its color strategy was also designed to reflect the characteristics of each model and the preferences of its target users. Violet shadow serves as the signature color of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, conveying a refined and contemporary image, while lavender gives the Galaxy Z Fold8 a calm tone and pink adds a more vibrant identity to the Galaxy Z Flip8. Cream and graphite are available across the lineup as versatile options suited to a variety of user preferences.

The same user-focused design approach was applied to Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch bands. The company said it used artificial intelligence to analyze more than 100 million wrist data points and conducted more than 10,000 simulation tests to evaluate comfort and improve fit.

Lee said Samsung introduces new products only when technology and quality have matured enough for consumers to experience meaningful benefits.

"Our role is to make advanced technology easier and more natural for people to use," Lee said.