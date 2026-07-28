South Korean police on Monday released surveillance footage of a suspect in a murder case in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, as the culprit remains at large over a month after the home invasion and killing.

The CCTV video shows a man crouching outside the victim’s home at around 12:22 a.m. on June 10. It also shows the man leaving the premises at around 2:15 a.m., carrying what appears to be a knife, the victim's handbag and equipment for detecting and reporting emergencies.

Police had previously revealed a screen capture of the video showing the suspect, but recently decided to release the video itself with the consent of the victim's family.

The Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency has been seeking to catch the person who killed the victim in her 60s, found dead by her husband in their home at around 6:34 a.m. that day. The surveillance footage shows the suspect, but police have been unable to identify the man because he was wearing a hat, a mask and gloves.

Police have distributed wanted posters for the suspect, offering a reward of 100 million won ($68,000) for anyone providing critical evidence or assisting in the arrest.

The case has been widely publicized, amid growing frustration over the suspect not being brought to justice. Late last month, an image doctored to make the suspect look not Korean went viral online, fueling concerns about xenophobia in the country.

Police said that they did not provide the fake photo and urged the public to refrain from sharing information that could deter the ongoing investigation.