NEW YORK (AFP) -- LeBron James has signed a contract to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced Monday, with managing owner Josh Harris "thrilled" about chances for their first NBA title since 1983.

James announced on Friday he would play for the Sixers on a two-year deal worth $8 million, ending a weeks-long mystery over the 41-year-old superstar's future, but the 76ers had no comment throughout the weekend.

"I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers," ownership managing partner Harris said in a statement. "One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic."

James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader set to begin his record 24th campaign in October, is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

After winning two titles with Miami, another with hometown club Cleveland and his most recent with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, James could become the first NBA player to win crowns with four different teams.

James, a three-time Olympic champion and 22-time NBA All-Star, joins a Sixers roster filled with NBA stars in hopes of bringing Philadelphia an NBA title for the first time since Julius Erving led the club to the crown 43 years ago.

"I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly," Harris said.

"To LeBron and his family: we are grateful you chose the 76ers, and look forward to this next chapter of your legendary career. Welcome to the 76ers!"

James has career averages of 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals over 1,622 games.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, an Ohio high school rival of James on the court, expects the legend will boost the club and the community.

"There's no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he'll have on this organization," Gansey said.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing LeBron since high school and have seen the high-level impact he has produced at every stop of his basketball journey. He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor, and a tireless worker.

"But he's also an incredible person with natural leadership traits, a family man, and someone who possesses unwavering commitment to community and those around him. We couldn't be happier that he's officially here."

The 76ers posted a photo on social media of a James jersey, keeping his tradition number 23 with his new club, hanging in a locker with a crown on a shelf inside it, a nod toward "King James" being with the Sixers.

James has taken teams into the NBA playoffs 19 times, matching a league record, with post-season averages of 28.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocked shots over 302 games.

In June, James announced he was leaving the Lakers and numerous clubs were seen as contenders to become his new home, including Miami, Cleveland, Golden State and Minnesota as well as the 76ers.

Philadelphia swung a deal with Boston three weeks ago for Brown, sending Paul George to the Celtics, and together with center Embiid and top guards Maxey and Edgecombe they provided a lineup too good for James to pass up in his quest for a fifth NBA title.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James posted on X Friday.