The Preparatory Office for the First Korea-Central Asia Summit 2026 signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Motor Company on Monday over vehicle support for the summit set for September.

According to the MOU, Hyundai Motor will provide 33 vehicles during the summit to ensure safe and smooth transportation for foreign dignitaries, their spouses and minister-level officials from the five Central Asia countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"The summit meeting will serve as a new milestone in forging a future-oriented partnership between Korea and Central Asia nations," Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-hae, who also heads the preparatory office, said at the signing ceremony.

"The vehicle support from Hyundai Motor Company, world-renowned for its technical capabilities and product quality, will be of great help."

Kim Dong-jo, senior vice president of the Global Policy Office at Hyundai Motor Group, said that Hyundai Motor Company would actively throw its weight behind the summit, drawing on its experience providing vehicles for major domestic and international events.

"It is an honor to provide vehicles for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit that is held in Korea," said Kim.

The preparatory office said that it will continue to work closely with relevant agencies as well as private enterprises to prepare thoroughly ahead of the summit.