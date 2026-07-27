Foot rollers, octopus-shaped scalp massagers and body sticks keep turning up in pop stars' and actors' everyday kits. Gua sha is now a fixed step in many routines, and the tools that go with it have found a spot in celebrities' pouches.

One recent example came from Jeon Somi's YouTube channel, Imos, where Twice's Nayeon went through her world tour suitcase. Between performances, she said, she cares most about puffiness and tight muscles, since she dances in heels and the fatigue collects in her feet and calves.

Her pick was the Naboso Neuro Ball, a textured ball whose nubs wake up the soles. It splits in half to reveal a firmer acupressure ball for deeper spots. Somi's was the Naboso Splay, a gel toe spacer that stretches the sole and supports the arch. "It feels strange, but it's so refreshing," Somi said.

Actor Go Hyun-jung's premakeup routine featured the Lanshin Massager by Acera. The hollow porcelain tool fills with hot water and holds heat for about half an hour, softening the facial muscles to ease morning puffiness.

Among the men, the recurring item is a round, octopus-shaped scalp massager, first spotted with Riize and BoyNextDoor. Riize's Eunseok reportedly took it up after hearing that a stiff scalp can contribute to hair loss. The product is small and easy to pack. Pressing the crown and the temple with the nubs is meant to improve blood flow and release tension.

Lee Si-an from the fourth season of "Single's Inferno" prefers a body tool: a stick-type gua sha over 60 centimeters long for the back, trapezius and calves. Nothyang's gua sha for body, made of bangjja yugi -- traditional Korean hand-forged bronzeware -- is heavy enough to press evenly into the fascia. She saw the biggest change in her trapezius and calf swelling.

Used correctly, gua sha moves the lymph, relaxes tight muscles and eases fatigue, working the scalp, then neck, then face.

Misused, though, it can do harm. Too much force can cause microtears or ruptured vessels rather than better circulation.

"Gua sha is only a supporting tool. For home care, apply plenty of oil and work gently along the lymph flow," instructed Son Ji-hee, director of Y Spa. "It's safest to consult a professional and set the right frequency, pressure and order."

Tools come in ceramic, stone and wood. Whatever the tool, the rule is to control the pressure.