The Constitutional Court of Korea upheld a controversial anti-graft law designed to curb corruption and promote transparency in society. The ruling confirms that journalists and private school teachers, along with public officials, are subject to strict regulations regarding gifts, meals and other benefits. Supporters argue the law strengthens ethical standards and public trust, while critics raise concerns about potential restrictions on professional interactions and freedom. The decision paves the way for the law’s official implementation, marking a significant step in South Korea’s efforts to address corruption and reinforce accountability across both public and private sectors nationwide.