The Korea Tourism Organization signed an agreement with Eastar Jet on Thursday to expand Greater China routes at regional airports and attract more foreign visitors, the organization said.

Under the deal signed at the KTO's Seoul office, the two sides plan to build a strategic partnership that uses regional airports as a base for bringing in overseas tourists.

The organization aims to raise the share of Eastar Jet's inbound traffic passing through regional airports to 45 percent this year, then to 55 percent by 2028.

The partners agreed to jointly attract and expand new Greater China routes and charter flights at regional airports, run joint promotions targeting the Greater China market, and pursue large-group charters including MICE incentive travelers. They also plan to share and analyze data such as foreign passenger boarding rates for use in marketing.

"Expanding foreign arrivals through regional airports is a key task for reaching 30 million foreign visitors ahead of schedule. Through this agreement, we will gradually increase the number of overseas visitors arriving at regional airports and connect that to regional tourism, spending and longer stays," said Jung Suk-in, KTO's Executive Vice President of the International Tourism Division.

Eastar Jet accounted for the largest share of low-cost carriers' Greater China routes from regional airports in the first half, at 50 percent, while also posting the fastest growth in international flights.

This summer, the airline is launching charter service to Datong, Nantong and Ningbo and adding flights on the Busan-Taipei route. It plans to open more Greater China routes from Busan and Daegu by next year. The KTO said it will support the expansion with local marketing to draw foreign visitors to regional airports.