Stray Kids will roll out digital album “SKZ-Replay 2026 Pt. 1” on Aug. 1, JYP Entertainment announced Sunday.

The rollout is part of a weeklong celebration of the forming of the group’s official fandom community, Stay. According to the track list released Monday, the digital set will comprise 17 tracks including lead single “Battle Ground (Korean Version)” and a number of solo singles, some of which were exclusively performed during the octet’s 2023 tour.

The team is running a pop-up cafe to celebrate the occasion and will share video content as well, overlapping with five nights of Seoul shows.

On Aug. 7, Stray Kids will bring out 10th EP “This & That” amid expectations that the newest endeavor will continue its chart-topping debut trend on the Billboard 200, which stands at eight entries as of now.