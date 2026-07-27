The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under ballistic missile attack from Russian forces ‌Sunday, local authorities said, while other regions suffered bombardments later during the day that killed at least six people.

Russia said areas of Ukraine under Moscow's control had also come under attack, ‌with four people killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Horlivka.

In its morning note, Ukraine's Air Force said Russia had launched seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones at Ukraine overnight.

In the ⁠northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, a Russian drone hit a supermarket, killing two people — including a 9-year-old child — and wounding 25, Ukraine's emergency services said.

"This is deliberate Russian terror that has no ⁠military justification," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one person was killed and 16 others required medical attention after a daytime drone ​attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Separately, Regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said a glide ‌bomb attack killed one person and wounded six in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, which has ‌been under heavy ‌bombardment in recent months.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one blaze had broken ‌out on the seventh and eighth floors of a ​multi-storey apartment block in a central district after the overnight missile attack. Three people were wounded in the ⁠capital, and images released by the state emergency services showed vehicles in flames.

In Sloviansk, one of several targets of Russia's slow advance through eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the national oil and gas company Naftogaz said ⁠two of ​its employees died in a Russian ⁠attack while trying to help residents affected by an earlier strike.

Zelenskyy had warned on Friday that Russian attacks ​were likely over the next 48 hours.

In Horlivka, a city in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk region, Russian-installed Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said four civilians had been killed in a Ukrainian ⁠drone strike. Prikhodko later said a Ukrainian drone hit ⁠an emergency vehicle, ⁠injuring three ‌medics and another resident.

On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking civilians after 12 people were killed in a drone attack on a holiday camp in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

Both ​Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Thousands of civilians have died, most of them Ukrainians killed in Russian attacks. (Reuters)