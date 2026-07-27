A former city council member of Cheongju, North Chungchung Province, underwent a second round of police questioning over allegations that he engaged in sexual acts with a minor and produced child sexual exploitation material, police said Sunday.

According to the Cheongju Cheongwon Police Station, former Cheongju City Council member Choi Young-jung appeared for questioning as a suspect at around 2 p.m. Sunday and was interrogated for about 15 hours, leaving the station at 5:16 a.m. Monday.

Choi is accused of "quasi-rape" of a minor, producing child sexual exploitation material, soliciting prostitution of a child and engaging in conversations for the purpose of sexual exploitation, in violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sexual Offenses.

Under Korean law, "quasi-rape" is defined as sexual intercourse "by taking advantage of the other's condition of unconsciousness or inability to resist."

Leaving the police station wearing a face mask, Choi declined to answer reporters' questions, including whether he knew the victim was a minor and whether there were additional victims.

"I cooperated fully with the investigation," he said. "The case is under investigation."

Choi was elected to the city council in the June local elections on the ticket of the People Power Party. He resigned from the position in just 16 days of the term beginning.