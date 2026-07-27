Cortis stormed past 1 billion streams on Spotify on Friday, according to Big Hit Music on Sunday.

The rookie boy group hit the mark with the 13 songs it has released since debuting in August 2025 -- 12 tracks from two mini albums, “Color Outside the Lines” and “Greengreen,” as well as “Mention Me,” from the soundtrack of the animated film “Goat.”

The quintet racked up 100 million plays on the platform in less than a month, having reached 900 million on June 26. The group is poised to start the North American leg of first international tour in Toronto on Aug. 4 and will visit five cities in the US afterward for the “Put Your Phone Down” tour.

The concert in Los Angeles, slated for Aug. 13, will be livestreamed in movie theaters across 29 regions, including South Korea.