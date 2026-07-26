Han So-hee in talks to join Nam in the upcoming fantasy romance

The writer behind breakout K-drama hit "Lovely Runner" is returning with a new romance series, with Nam Joo-hyuk in talks to lead alongside Han So-hee, whose casting is currently under consideration.

Lee Si-eun, the screenwriter behind hit romance K-dramas including "True Beauty" and "Lovely Runner," is developing her next fantasy romance, "Heartbeat." The series follows a romance between a woman who can see people's pasts and a man who must conceal his own.

Lee's "Lovely Runner," starring Byun Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, became a breakout sensation during its 16-episode run from April to May 2024, generating significant buzz among international viewers. The series ranked No. 1 in more than 130 countries on Rakuten Viki.

Nam is confirmed to play the male lead in "Heartbeat," while Han is currently being considered for the female lead. Further details, including the series' streaming platform and premiere date, remain under wraps.

The project marks another major upcoming title for Nam, who most recently appeared in Netflix's "The East Palace" — his first project after completing his service. He is also set to star in the Disney+ crime thriller "Code," slated to premiere next year.