Main opposition People Power Party's chairman Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok on Sunday criticized President Lee Jae Myung for raising the possibility of electronic voting for overseas Koreans, saying it could undermine the integrity of the country's voting system.

Jang wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that Lee should not discuss changing the overseas voting system, accusing the president of "taking away the people's right to vote."

"People do not trust the current voting system," Jang wrote. "A computing manipulation by the National Election Commission has been revealed. And now, imposing an electronic voting system? It's like having a fox guard the henhouse."

Jang's criticism came after Lee met with the Korean community in San Francisco on Saturday, during which the president said the government would look into improving the overseas voting system.

Lee suggested adding more polls, introducing postal votes, and possibly an electronic voting system if security could be guaranteed.

In his Facebook post, Jang focused on the proposed electronic voting system.

Citing Germany's decision to abolish the electronic voting system in 2009, Jang quoted the country's Federal Constitutional Court, saying, "The electronic voting system is unconstitutional because it is difficult for voters to know whether there is a software defect or manipulation of the results."

He also mentioned that other countries with democratic voting systems are also abolishing electronic voting systems, and that countries such as the UK, France, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden and Taiwan rely on manual counting.

"All these countries are counting votes manually to guarantee the public's trust," Jang wrote. "Introducing an 'electronic voting system' seems out of the blue, making it impossible not to question the president's intention."

Jang described the president's remarks as "nonsense," and said that all votes should be manually counted and early voting abolished as well.