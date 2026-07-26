People Power Party on Saturday criticized the ruling Democratic Party of Korea over Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho's recent offer to resign, calling it the beginning of the Lee Jae Myung administration's "lame duck phase."

Jung reportedly offered to step down after the Democratic Party decided to adopt the abolition of prosecutors' supplementary investigation powers as its official party position.

Jung had repeatedly argued that such powers were necessary to address inadequate police investigations and protect victims. His resignation offer has therefore been interpreted as both a protest against the decision and an expression of responsibility.

People Power Party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok wrote in a Facebook post that Jung's decision reflected "the last conscience of someone who witnessed a crime scene."

He accused the administration of fearing Lee Jae Myung's hardline supporters, commonly referred to in Korea as "gaeddal," more than the public.

"Dismantling the prosecution will inevitably lead to the dismantling of the administration," Jang added.

People Power Party floor leader Rep. Jeong Jeom-sig described the Democratic Party's decision as "a defeat for the government and a complete victory for the ruling party's hardliners."

Jeong said the government had clearly taken a cautious stance on abolishing supplementary investigation powers, citing Jung's resignation offer and remarks made by the vice justice minister before the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

He accused Lee of failing to restrain hardline calls for abolition and allowing the party's more radical lawmakers to dictate government policy.

Jeong also praised Jung for demonstrating responsibility and conviction, contrasting him with Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Yong-beom and Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back. He previously criticized Kim over the stock market policy and Ahn over allegations concerning his military record.

People Power Party spokesperson Rep. Park Sung-hoon was less sympathetic, saying Jung should have publicly urged Lee to veto the legislation and remained in office to fight it.

Park dismissed the resignation offer as "a political stunt without principle or justification."