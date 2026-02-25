In online forums, Godwin's Law holds that the longer a discussion continues, the more inevitable Nazi comparisons become. In Korean politics, it appears that neither an online forum or a long time is necessary.

The National Assembly's most recent example was made over proposed revision to the Referendum Act.

The revision, passed at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, includes clauses strengthening the National Election Commission’s authority and penalties for interfering with its duties.

“Although it invokes the Constitutional Court’s decision guaranteeing overseas Koreans’ right to vote as a justification, in reality this is a blatant ‘modern-day Gestapo’ law that denies the warrant requirement and seeks to transform the National Election Commission into a secret police force,” Rep. Kwan Kyu-taek, a spokesperson for the main opposition People Power Party, said in a statement.

The proposed revision gives the NEC the authority to secure information related to actions that violate election laws without a warrant if the NEC deems that there is risk of evidence being destroyed.

Another clause in the revision states that spreading false information regarding the duties of the NEC is punishable by prison sentence less than 10 years.

“Even though defamation and obstruction of official duties are already punishable under the Criminal Act, the Democratic Party has effectively guaranteed the National Election Commission the power to ‘shut people’s mouths,’ suppressing even legitimate public criticism,” Kwak said.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea, for its part, hit back accusing the opposition of “fearmongering” and siding with “rigged election conspiracy theorists.”

“Whenever the National Election Commission is mentioned, the People Power Party shows a striking level of alignment with proponents of election fraud claims — are they now ‘one team’ with them?” the Democratic Party said in a statement.

“The Democratic Party of Korea strongly condemns the People Power Party for likening supplementary election-related legislation to Nazi practices, and makes clear that it will respond firmly to any attempt to undermine the democratic order surrounding elections.”

It was not even the only Nazi comparison made that day. In a People Power Party meeting Tuesday, Floor Leader Song Eon-seog likened the Democratic Party's judicial reforms to those made by authoritarian leaders like Adolf Hitler and Hugo Chavez.