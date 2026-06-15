Internal friction in the main opposition People Power Party continues to escalate as more calls for a leadership overhaul are met with pointed fingers.

Former lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja — who now sits on the People Power Party’s supreme council — called for the party’s leadership to take responsibility for the local election results and to resign.

“The majority of the public and (party’s) supporters likely expected all leadership to step down after the election results,” Yang said at a People Power Party supreme council meeting held Monday.

Yang said the party’s current leadership — the chair and the supreme council — is being referred to as “zombie leaders” and has failed to present a clear philosophy and direction for the country and the conservative bloc.

“(The leadership) must step aside as quickly as possible to allow the next leaders to correct matters and take the party forward.”

Yang is the second supreme council member to demand a complete leadership change after Rep. Woo Jae-jun, who demanded that the party hold a leadership election.

People Power Party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok hit back at Yang, saying her remarks insult those who support the party, citing opinion poll results released Monday.

According to a Realmeter poll, the People Power Party’s approval rating reached 44.3 percent 0151 the highest achieved since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June 2025. The figure also overtook the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's approval rating for the first time in 10 months.

Jang went on to say that he has faced criticism ever since he took office as party chair, and accused his critics of baseless criticism.

Those aligned with Jang also launched attacks against Yang.

“(In) honest politics, the Korean language is used, and in bad politics that hides its true intentions, alien language is used. A childish group within the party has lately been busy talking in alien language,” said Cho Kwang-han, a member of the supreme council aligned with Jang.

Cho added that calls for the leadership’s resignation are self-serving in nature, adding, “(politicians) should not become immature politicos who, like parrots, repeat self-serving statements that lack justification and logic.”